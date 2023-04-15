Russell A. Holtman, Jr. went to be with The Lord Jesus Christ on April 13, 2023. He left behind many family members and dear friends, including his wife Loretta Holtman; his beautiful daughter Amy (Jon) French; Amy’s mother Karen Holtman; his siblings and their spouses: Thomas (Marion) Holtman, Lori (Roland) Rivette, Edward Holtman, Michael (Kelly) Holtman, William (Corinne) Holtman, Debra (Greg) Krzciok, and Robert (Amy) Holtman; a great many wonderful nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins; and his beloved “granddogger” Stella. He was preceded in death by his loving and devout parents, Russell Sr. and Arlene Holtman, and by many of his firefighter brothers, including Nita Kovach.

Russ graduated from Ss. Peter and Paul in Saginaw, Michigan. He enjoyed a distinguished career as a firefighter with the Saginaw City Fire Department, having achieved the rank of Assistant Chief before going on duty disability. He coordinated the Fire Sciences discipline at Delta College before being promoted to the rank of Skilled Trades Manager. At Delta, he met his wife, Lori; they married in 2009 and enjoyed Florida sunshine in the winter and the cool woods of Michigan in the summer. Avid rockhounds, Russ and Lori especially enjoyed exploring the Lake Superior shoreline of Michigan’s upper peninsula.

Never without a joke, a smile, or an encouraging word, Russ enriched the life of everyone he met. Russ was the first to help out someone in need and, thankfully, he was incredibly knowledgeable in a vast array of areas, and it showed when he would lend a hand.

Amy was blessed to have a loving, supportive dad her whole life. He was her rock. When Russ’ firefighting schedule permitted a day off, if it coincided with Amy not having school, he would take her off on adventures—fishing, visiting historical sites, or buying ingredients to make a dish from a PBS show. Russ supported and encouraged Amy in every venture, and she treasures every memory she has of this great man.

Russ was an outdoorsman and loved animals, especially feeding his many “pet” chipmunks at his Mt. Pleasant, Michigan home. He was an accomplished golfer, fierce pickleball player, and skilled card player, and these activities were the basis of many precious and long lived friendships. Like most career firefighters, Russ struggled with health issues during his later years, but he never became discouraged, or lost his positive, caring attitude.

Russ felt blessed to have been a member of two Spirit-filled churches, one in Michigan, and one in Florida. Our hearts break to say goodbye to such an amazing father, husband, friend, and family member, but we take comfort in knowing that he is now in Paradise.

In lieu of flowers, please consider support for the valuable work being done in Christ Jesus at Potter’s House of Mount Pleasant, Michigan, or Calvary Chapel Belleview in Belleview, Florida.