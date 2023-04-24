77.7 F
The Villages
Monday, April 24, 2023
Patient who refused to leave ER arrested at UF Health-The Villages Hospital

By Staff Report
Justin Lee Shock Aldrich
A patient who refused to leave the Emergency Room was arrested at UF Health-The Villages Hospital.

Justin Lee Shock Aldrich, 33, of Lady Lake, was in ER bed #15 early Sunday morning when he refused to leave, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He had been discharged as a patient but would not leave, claiming he could not walk. When deputies spoke to Aldrich, who has a long criminal history including a 2021 arrest for punching a nurse at UF Health-Leesburg Hospital, they noted he was “moving his hands and legs.” Aldrich said he would rather be arrested than leave and became “increasingly agitated.” He stood up by himself in an “aggressive manner” and was placed in handcuffs. When he was walked out of the hospital by deputies, he did so “without assistance.”

He was arrested on a charge of trespassing and booked on $1,000 bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

He had been released April 18 from the Lake County Jail following his April 4 arrest at the Microtel Inn & Suites in Lady Lake.

