Saturday, April 29, 2023
By Staff Report
Joe Edward Carpenter, 88, of Summerfield, Florida passed away April 13, 2023, at his Summerfield, Florida home. He was the husband of the late Winnifred M. Carpenter who preceded him on February 3, 2021.

Joe was born in East Liberty, Ohio, a son of the late Harlan and Elizabeth Carpenter. He and his late wife owned and operated their Appliance store (Joe’s Service Center) in Bellefontaine, Ohio for 42 years.

Joe is survived by daughters, Karen Vietto and her husband Daniel of Palm Harbor, FL and, Kandice Barr and her husband Geoff of Palm Harbor, FL and sons, Rowland “Ed” Carpenter and his wife Brenda of Bellefontaine, OH and Roger Carpenter and his wife Melinda of Port Orange, FL. He has 10 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and wife.

