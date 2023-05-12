79.2 F
The Villages
Friday, May 12, 2023
Wildwood teacher accused of pulling hair of special needs student

By Staff Report
Sherri Evans Robinson

A Wildwood Elementary School teacher has been arrested after allegedly abusing a special needs student.

Sherri Evans Robinson, 55, was arrested Thursday by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies on a charge of cruelty to a child.

Robinson is accused of pulling the hair and ears of a special needs child to gain compliance, “knowing it caused the child pain and discomfort,” according to the sheriff’s office. She allegedly did this if the child “acted out.”

Robinson was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $2,000 bond.

Parents are trying to get more information on whether their children were also impacted.

If anyone has information about this case contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office or to remain anonymous contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

