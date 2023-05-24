David Gregory Surratt Sr., known to everyone as Greg, passed away on May 16th, 2023, at his home in The Villages, Florida. He was born on July 23rd, 1953, in Jacksonville, Illinois, and was 69 years old at the time of his passing.

Greg led a life filled with a love for nature, family, and friends. He found immense joy in spending time outdoors, engaging in activities such as fishing, hunting, playing golf, and smoking pork. Nature was his sanctuary, but his true happiness stemmed from the connections he shared with his loved ones.

Raised by his mother and father, Greg was instilled with values of kindness, generosity, and responsibility. As a dedicated Boy Scout and Eagle Scout, he learned valuable life lessons that guided him throughout his journey. After graduating from Jacksonville High School, Greg followed in his father’s footsteps, building a successful career in sales, marketing, and general management. He resided in various cities, including Louisville, KY, Durham, NC, and spent 30 years in Canton, OH.

Upon retirement, he relocated to The Villages, where he discovered numerous opportunities to indulge in his passions. He was a lifelong fan of the St Louis Cardinals, was passionate about the Civil War history, and held immense pride for his country and the opportunities it offered him. The golfing and fishing paradise provided him with immense satisfaction, and he also found joy in cooking and entertaining family and friends.

Greg was not only a loving father and grandfather but also a devoted brother, uncle, and cousin. His 34-year marriage to his beloved wife, Melissa Surratt, was filled with love and companionship. He is survived by his wife, Melissa Surratt; his children, David Gregory Surratt Jr. and Matthew Surratt; stepchildren Michael and Matthew McKeegan; sister Vicky Soles; and grandchildren Lilly and Dean Surratt and Emma McKeegan. He was preceded in death by his parents, David and Colleen Surratt.

A celebration of Greg’s life will be held on Saturday, June 3rd, at 11 am at the Lake Deaton United Methodist Church. Following the service, a reception will take place at the Everglades Recreation Center at 1:30 pm.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to be made to the Tunnels to Towers Foundation (https://t2t.org/).

Greg will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing him. His memory will forever be cherished in the hearts of those whose lives he touched with his warmth, kindness, and zest for life.