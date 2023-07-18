Villagers’ son arrested in recreation center thefts facing new charges

The son of a couple in The Villages arrested earlier this year in the theft of equipment from recreation centers is facing new charges.

Christopher Scott Drummond, 33, who lives with his parents at 688 Mincey Loop in the Village of St. Catherine, was booked this week at the Marion County Jail to face charges of burglary, grand theft and dealing in stolen property.

Drummond, who was arrested earlier this year in the theft of Epson projectors from the Allamanda Recreation Center and the Hibiscus Recreation Center, is accused of working with an accomplice to steal a Generac generator last year from a home in Ocala. The homeowner found his generator for sale on Facebook Marketplace. He and his wife went to the seller’s home. The husband distracted the seller while his wife used her phone to snap a photo of the generator’s serial number. It matched the serial number of their stolen generator. They contacted the Ocala Police Department. An officer interviewed the seller who indicated that two men, one known to him as “Chris” and the other referred to by his nickname of “New York,” were “drug addicts” and often tried to sell him items, meeting him at a local Circle K, according to an affidavit of probable cause from the Ocala Police Department.

When Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were investigating the theft of the projectors from the recreation centers, Drummond’s mother told them her son had gone to “The Shores” area in Marion County to retrieve the projectors which had been sold. Drummond admitted he was familiar with equipment storage at the recreation centers because he frequently went there to play cards.

Drummond was previously convicted of armed robbery and theft in New York.

A criminal indigent form he filled out for Sumter County Court indicated he has no income and is relying on the services of the public defender’s office for legal representation.

Drummond’s parents bought their home in the Village of St. Catherine in 2021 for $401,400.