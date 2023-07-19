Ricky Ray Williams

Ricky Ray “Rick” Williams, 64, passed away Sunday, July 2, 2023. He was born February 11, 1959 in Anadarko, OK to Ray and Verna Mae (Choat) Williams.

He graduated as Valedictorian from Verden High School in 1977 and went to work for Delta Faucet Company in their Chickasha, OK plant. He left Delta in 1988 to attend the University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma, graduating in 1995 with a double major in Computer Science and Math. He then took a position at Delta’s Indianapolis, Indiana corporate office. Rick retired from Delta in 2015 and moved to The Villages.

His principal interests were astronomy, University of Oklahoma football, professional golf (he loved anything “Jack Nicklaus”), professional tennis, and to a lesser degree, sports in general. Rick was highly skilled at golf and bowling, and became more so at tennis, where he made many good friends. He enjoyed traveling with a purpose, and would do so a few times a year – traveling great distances, usually in a few days.

Rick was a quiet, knowledgeable, self-contained person who was a conscientious worker and friend, whom everyone enjoyed being around. His Florida friends were invaluable to him during his illness. Ricky was a wonderful, funny and loving brother. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Rick is survived by two sisters, Linda Whaley of Elk City, OK; Frieda Mae Robnett and husband, R.D. of Anadarko, OK; a niece, Jennifer Horsley and husband, Christopher of Sayre, OK; his adopted Indiana family of Rick and Amy Dossey and their children; his extended Florida family of Mike and Barb Jacks and Rick and Sue Oprisu, and others who provided much needed support and comfort during his illness. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Jim Whaley.

A celebration of life will be held by his Florida friends this fall when everyone returns from their summer homes and activities.