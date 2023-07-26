James Champion Brown Jr., went home to the Lord on July 22, 2023.

Born in Philadelphia to James C. Sr. and Mary F. (McGee) Brown. Survived by his loving and devoted wife of 69 years Kathleen V. (Hueber). Predeceased by their son James C. III, survived by daughter-in-law Connie, Mary Anne Brown, Kathleen M. (George) Stricker, John R. (Anita), Susan M. (Frank) McGarrity, Diane M. (Kenneth) Alves, JoAnne M. (Michael) Madden, 13 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.

Jim graduated from Northeast High School, Philadelphia and was a Navy reservist for 7 years. Jim was an avid Philadelphia sports fan. He especially loved his Phillies.

He and Kathleen retired to The Villages in 1993. He was a starter for the executive courses for 17 years. He played softball until he was 80 and loved to play golf. Playing 4 times a week and having his 3rd hole-in-one just last December at age 91. He was an EM at St. Timothy’s Catholic Community Church for many years. He loved living the dream in paradise.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, July 31st, 2023 at the 8:30 mass at St. Timothy’s Catholic Community Church, Lady Lake, Florida. Inurnment will be at a later date in Pennsylvania at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to Hands Together at handstogether.org. Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home & Crematory, Lady Lake, Florida.