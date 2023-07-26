85.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, July 26, 2023
type here...

House passes Webster bill aimed at protecting U.S. supply chain

By Staff Report

The U.S. House on Wednesday passed H.R. 3395 the U.S. Supply Chain Security Review Act of 2023 legislation introduced earlier this year by Coast Guard and Maritime Transportation Subcommittee Chairman Daniel Webster.

“Seaports are a vital element of our nation’s supply chain, and critical to our economy and our national defense,” said Rep. Webster, a Republican who represents The Villages. “Ownership of our nation’s marine terminals by foreign adversaries like China and Russia could jeopardize our supply chain and threaten national security. This bipartisan legislation will help us better understand the threats presented by foreign ownership at U.S. container terminals, so that we can quickly address any vulnerabilities.”

H.R. 3395 would require the Federal Maritime Commission to provide Congress a report assessing potential economic security risks of foreign ownership of marine terminals at the 15 largest U.S. container ports.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

If we accept little white crosses we must accept swastikas

A Village of Palo Alto resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says he’s a Christian and likes to see the little white crosses, but opening the door for their display would create an opportunity for other symbols.

We wish we had more flowers in our section of The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Deluna resident writes that he wishes there were more flowers in his section of The Villages.

Ranting about terrible condition of golf courses south of State Road 44

In a ”rant,” a Village of Fenney resident describes the poor condition of golf courses south of State Road 44.

Official is correct about cutting back on flowers

A Village of Briar Meadow resident, in a Letter to the Editor, agrees with an official who suggested saving money by cutting back on the replacement of the flowers.

When will the cancerous growth of The Villages stop?

A reader from Leesburg is concerned about the rampant growth of The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos