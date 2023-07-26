House passes Webster bill aimed at protecting U.S. supply chain

The U.S. House on Wednesday passed H.R. 3395 the U.S. Supply Chain Security Review Act of 2023 legislation introduced earlier this year by Coast Guard and Maritime Transportation Subcommittee Chairman Daniel Webster.

“Seaports are a vital element of our nation’s supply chain, and critical to our economy and our national defense,” said Rep. Webster, a Republican who represents The Villages. “Ownership of our nation’s marine terminals by foreign adversaries like China and Russia could jeopardize our supply chain and threaten national security. This bipartisan legislation will help us better understand the threats presented by foreign ownership at U.S. container terminals, so that we can quickly address any vulnerabilities.”

H.R. 3395 would require the Federal Maritime Commission to provide Congress a report assessing potential economic security risks of foreign ownership of marine terminals at the 15 largest U.S. container ports.