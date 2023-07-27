74.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, July 27, 2023
type here...

Milton Wayne Morris

By Staff Report

Milton Wayne Morris, 82, of Wildwood, Florida passed away in Wildwood, Florida on July 25, 2023.

He was born on August 17, 1940 in Pinehurst, Georgia to Homer and Grace Morris. He was Baptist by faith. He was a conductor for CSX Railroad for 43 years. He enjoyed playing golf, going fishing, and having cookouts.

He is survived by his wife of 24 years: Mary Morris of Bushnell, Florida; children: Debra Wallace (Rodney) of Coleman, Florida, Lisa Lewis (Marty) of Wildwood, Florida, Kelli Ferry (JR) of Longwood, Florida, and David Morris (Tarah) of Okeechobee, Florida; grandchildren: Jarrod, Casey, Arena, Kennedi, Mason, Jeffrey, and Justin; great-grandchildren: Layna, Miranda, Natalie, Tabitha, and Alexis; sisters: Ann Quinn (Mike) of Port St. Lucie, Florida and Linda Holden (Chuck) of Atlanta, Georgia; brothers: Steve Morris (Phyllis) of Jacksonville, Florida and Kim Morris (Zonda) of Deland, Florida.

A service will be held at Purcell Chapel of Beyers Funeral Home on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Compassionate Care.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

If we accept little white crosses we must accept swastikas

A Village of Palo Alto resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says he’s a Christian and likes to see the little white crosses, but opening the door for their display would create an opportunity for other symbols.

We wish we had more flowers in our section of The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Deluna resident writes that he wishes there were more flowers in his section of The Villages.

Ranting about terrible condition of golf courses south of State Road 44

In a ”rant,” a Village of Fenney resident describes the poor condition of golf courses south of State Road 44.

Official is correct about cutting back on flowers

A Village of Briar Meadow resident, in a Letter to the Editor, agrees with an official who suggested saving money by cutting back on the replacement of the flowers.

When will the cancerous growth of The Villages stop?

A reader from Leesburg is concerned about the rampant growth of The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos