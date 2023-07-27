Milton Wayne Morris, 82, of Wildwood, Florida passed away in Wildwood, Florida on July 25, 2023.

He was born on August 17, 1940 in Pinehurst, Georgia to Homer and Grace Morris. He was Baptist by faith. He was a conductor for CSX Railroad for 43 years. He enjoyed playing golf, going fishing, and having cookouts.

He is survived by his wife of 24 years: Mary Morris of Bushnell, Florida; children: Debra Wallace (Rodney) of Coleman, Florida, Lisa Lewis (Marty) of Wildwood, Florida, Kelli Ferry (JR) of Longwood, Florida, and David Morris (Tarah) of Okeechobee, Florida; grandchildren: Jarrod, Casey, Arena, Kennedi, Mason, Jeffrey, and Justin; great-grandchildren: Layna, Miranda, Natalie, Tabitha, and Alexis; sisters: Ann Quinn (Mike) of Port St. Lucie, Florida and Linda Holden (Chuck) of Atlanta, Georgia; brothers: Steve Morris (Phyllis) of Jacksonville, Florida and Kim Morris (Zonda) of Deland, Florida.

A service will be held at Purcell Chapel of Beyers Funeral Home on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Compassionate Care.