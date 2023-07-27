87.8 F
The Villages
Thursday, July 27, 2023
Outsiders feeling right at home at airbnbs in The Villages

By Staff Report

Outsiders are feeling right at home at airbnbs in The Villages.

These days, some of the hottest airbnbs are found in the Sawgrass Grove area.

And why not?

For as little as $96 per night, you can rent a three bedroom/two bath home that backs up to the Clifton Cove Putting Course. You can walk right out the back door to McGrady’s Pub, the Sawgrass Grove Market, and enjoy nightly entertainment. The home can accommodate up to five people.

This airbnb rental is within walking distance of the Sawgrass Grove Market

Airbnb renters have been raving about a new home in the Opal Villas in the Village of Citrus Grove. It has two bedrooms, two bathrooms and the rental includes a four-seater golf cart. Check in for $90 per night and the airbnb listing promises, “You can also enjoy some of the other activities in The Villages, such as neighborhood and family pools, Brownwood square, Edna’s on the Green, golf, pickleball, and much more!”

This home in the Opal Villas in the Village of Citrus Grove has been getting rave reviews from airbnbers.

While outsiders are loving The Villages lifestyle, full-time homeowners in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown are increasingly crying foul. They say the short-term weekend renters are loud, violate parking protocols and leave behind trash on non-collection days with birds tearing through the bags and feasting on the post-weekend leftovers.

Many residents are calling for action to restrict the short-term rentals and return The Villages to the “community feel” that was so attractive in the first place.

Is action overdue on short-term rentals? Do you believe investors have a right to make a profit on their rental units? Share your thoughts at letters@villages-news.com

Photos