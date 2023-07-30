81 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, July 30, 2023
type here...

Aerial view shows how future retail will impact already busy intersection

By Staff Report

An aerial view shows how future retail will impact an already busy intersection.

The intersection of County Road 466A and Powell Road/County Road 462 is about to get a lot busier with a new Home Depot, CVS Pharmacy and Wawa gas station/convenience store.

This aerial view shows the future locations of Home Depot, CVS and Wawa in Wildwood.
This aerial view shows the future locations of Home Depot, CVS and Wawa in Wildwood.

Add to that more and more traffic coming from apartments, homes and retail at the nearby Beaumont development and Trailwinds Village and it’s easy to envision the future increased flow of traffic.

Sumter County is currently adding turn lanes at County Road 466A and Buena Vista Boulevard.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Our hospitals are seriously lacking and this puts us all in danger

A Village of Glenbrook resident cites the single-star rating at the hospital in The Villages and contends it’s a wakeup call. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Longtime residents aren’t the ‘outsiders’

A Summerfield resident, in a Letter to the Editor, objects to the term “outsiders” being used to describe those living outside The Villages.

Renters are not living up to their responsibility

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Marsh Bend resident writes that renters in his neighborhood are not living up to their responsibilities.

The Villages is not a playground for weekend partiers

A Village of Hacienda East resident contends The Villages is not supposed to be a playground for weekend partiers. Read his Letter to the Editor.

I didn’t move to The Villages to have outsiders use our facilities

A Village of Springdale resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends she didn’t move to The Villages to have outsiders use the facilities.

Photos