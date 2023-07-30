Aerial view shows how future retail will impact already busy intersection

An aerial view shows how future retail will impact an already busy intersection.

The intersection of County Road 466A and Powell Road/County Road 462 is about to get a lot busier with a new Home Depot, CVS Pharmacy and Wawa gas station/convenience store.

Add to that more and more traffic coming from apartments, homes and retail at the nearby Beaumont development and Trailwinds Village and it’s easy to envision the future increased flow of traffic.

Sumter County is currently adding turn lanes at County Road 466A and Buena Vista Boulevard.