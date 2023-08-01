Driver flashing blue lights arrested after claiming to be U.S. Marshal

A man was arrested in Summerfield after claiming to be a U.S. Marshal from Texas.

A Marion County sheriff’s deputy was gassing up his patrol vehicle shortly after 5 p.m. Monday at the Marathon gas station at U.S. 301 and SE Hwy. 42 when he saw a black GMC pickup sounding “an unfamiliar siren” and displaying flashing red and blue lights. The vehicle continued through the intersection and disregarded a red light. The deputy believed it was a suspicious situation since there were no priority calls for law enforcement in the area.

The deputy initiated a traffic stop and identified the driver as 52-year-old Derry Wayne Lambert of Belleview. He was wearing a black hat which said “Police U.S. Marshal” and had a Department of Justice seal. He also held out a gold badge that said, “U.S. Marshal Service.” He claimed to be a U.S. Marshal based in Texas who had been called in to investigate a situation in Marion Oaks.

A check confirmed the deputy’s suspicion that Lambert is not a U.S. Marshal. A pistol was found in the center console of his vehicle. Illicit pills were found in his wallet.

Lambert was arrested on multiple charges of fraud, unlawful use of blue light and drug possession. He was booked at the Marion County Jail on $18,000 bond.