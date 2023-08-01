92.4 F
The Villages
Tuesday, August 1, 2023
Inspector finds food temperature violations and insects at country club

By Staff Report

An inspector found food temperature violations and insects at a country club in The Villages.

The inspector visited Mallory Hill Country Club on July 26 and found numerous violations, including five high priority violations, according to a report on file with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

The inspector ordered the immediate “stop sale” of food that was stored at temperatures too high to be healthy, including tuna salad, chicken salad and sour cream. In addition, there was food that should have been stored at 41 degrees, but was stored at warmer temperatures, including alfredo sauce (48 degrees), marinara sauce (47 degrees), mozzarella cheese (47 degrees), salmon (47 degrees), cod (48 degrees), burger patties (45 degrees), chicken filets (44 degrees) and shrimp (45 degrees.) The inspector noted in the report that the temperature violations were repeat violations.

Another high priority violation was found by the inspector, who spotted raw shrimp being stored over ice cream.

The inspector’s report also noted flies in the kitchen and food preparation area.

A final high priority violation was noted when bread was found improperly stored.

An intermediate violation was found when cake, that was not dated, was found in the dessert cooler.

Basic violations included the storage of unwashed strawberries over deli meats in a walk-in cooler and improper storage of wiping cloth sanitizing solution.

