Villager teaming up with Lady Lake to offer free pickleball classes for children  

The Lady Lake Parks and Recreation Department, in collaboration with Pickleball Clinics of Florida, will be offering free pickleball classes for youth in Lady Lake.

The sport of pickleball has been gaining immense popularity across the United States, and now, children between the ages of 7 and 15 can experience the thrill and excitement of this fast-paced game.

The classes, led by accomplished pickleball instructor Gary Grodzicki, will focus on teaching the fundamental techniques of pickleball. No prior experience is needed to join these fun-filled sessions.

Class Schedule:

Sept. 9 from 8-10 a.m. for ages 7-9

Sept. 16 from 8-10 a.m. for ages 10-12

Sept. 23 from 8-10 a.m. for ages 13-15

Each class promises a dynamic learning environment with engaging games and activities to make the experience even more enjoyable. All essential equipment, including paddles and pickleballs, will be provided. Participants are advised to bring water and wear suitable court shoes.

The classes will take place at Lady Lake’s Guava Street Athletic Complex, located at 221 W. Guava St., which offers top-notch facilities for an unparalleled pickleball experience.

Grodzicki is an award-winning, insured pickleball instructor and brings a wealth of experience and passion to the sport. With years of dedicated training and coaching, Grodzicki has played an instrumental role in promoting pickleball across various age groups. His expertise lies in cultivating a positive and supportive learning atmosphere that allows students to thrive and develop their pickleball skills.

To secure your child’s spot, contact Grodzicki directly at (860) 573-9539 or at grodz@thevillages.net.