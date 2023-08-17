Biden has turned this country upside down

To the Editor:

In response to James Dockham’s Letter to the Editor: I don’t know where to begin.

I am wondering what rock you climbed out from under, Mr. Dockham? The Biden Administration has turned this country upside down. I have never seen so much hate, violence, homelessness, drug addiction, etc. as I have seen since Biden has taken over. Do you see what the radical left are doing? Anything and everything to keep the American people occupied while they continue to do shady business deals. When President Trump was in office, gas prices were at the lowest ever, unemployment rate was the lowest ever, the border was closed, we became self sufficient.

President Trump was transparent, he doesn’t read the note cards or have someone write a speech. He talks the truth, he’s not a politician he’s a business man. I think President Trump is an arrogant a-hole, but he earned respect from other countries. Do you think for one minute Russia would have invaded Ukraine if Trump was president? Do you think a Chinese spy balloon would have crossed the entire United States before being shot down? Do you think President Trump would have pulled out of Afghanistan and get 13 military members killed and left thousands of people behind? I can go on and on.

While this Biden administration opens the borders, gas prices at the highest ever, mortgage rates at the highest, unemployment at the highest, energy cost at the highest ever. Have you been to the grocery store lately? While Biden turns the country against each other he’s doing shady business deals, storing classified documents, spending trillions of dollars on what exactly? To get rid of our gas stoves or to pay the crooked FBI, DOJ, & DOD?

I wonder when Biden and his crooked family will go to jail. Every single thing President Trump has been indicted on it seems Biden has done the same. Everyone is entitled to their opinion, but when they do, maybe backup your opinions. Mr. Dockham, you don’t have to like President Trump, but if you vote for Biden then you don’t seem to care about our future children’s lives, safety of this country and can you sleep at night knowing illegal immigrants are living free on your tax dollars and my family is struggling to pay bills, which we had no problem doing years ago when President Trump was in office. I am very emotional when it comes to what has happened to this country. What happened to America? I miss my country.

Beth Silver

Village of Pennecamp