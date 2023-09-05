Mary Ellen Lominac, 79, of Bushnell, Florida passed away in The Villages, Florida on September 02, 2023.

She was born in Dearborn, Michigan to William and Irene Killins on April 11, 1944. She was Catholic in faith. She was a member of the VFW Auxiliary 10084 in Lake Panasoffkee, Florida, The American Legion Auxiliary 219 in Fruitland Park, Florida and Moose Lodge 1271 in The Villages, Florida.

She is survived by her loving husband of 40 years: Curtis Lominac of Bushnell, Florida; son: William Heady of Michigan.