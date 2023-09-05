87.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, September 5, 2023
type here...

Mary Ellen Lominac

By Staff Report

Mary Ellen Lominac, 79, of Bushnell, Florida passed away in The Villages, Florida on September 02, 2023.

She was born in Dearborn, Michigan to William and Irene Killins on April 11, 1944. She was Catholic in faith. She was a member of the VFW Auxiliary 10084 in Lake Panasoffkee, Florida, The American Legion Auxiliary 219 in Fruitland Park, Florida and Moose Lodge 1271 in The Villages, Florida.

She is survived by her loving husband of 40 years: Curtis Lominac of Bushnell, Florida; son: William Heady of Michigan.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Why bother to invoke fines?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager wonders why fines are imposed if they are only to be forgiven.

The Villages should have removed the junk cars

A Villager contends that The Villages should have removed junk cars from an out-of-compliance home on the Historic Side of The Villages.

Stop complaining about the noise!

A Village of Summerhill resident has heard the complaints about the noise about football games, pickleball and polo. She offers some advice. Read her Letter to the Editor.

It may be time to remove your hearing aid

In a Letter to the Editor, a resident of the Southwood Villas contends it may be time for some Villagers to remove their hearing aides.

Problem of adult children in The Villages like chicken-or-egg riddle

A snowbird who is a loyal reader up north takes on the author of a previous Letter to the Editor complaining about adult children living with their parents in The Villages.

Photos