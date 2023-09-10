Villager to lose license after DUI arrest at Lake Sumter Landing

A Villager will lose her driver’s license following her arrest on a driving under the influence charge after Lake Sumter Landing.

Christine Brunette, 57, who lives at 819 Camino Del Rey Drive, pleaded no contest on Aug. 29 in Sumter County Court to a DUI charge. She will lose her driver’s license for six months, has been placed on probation for one year and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.

Her vehicle was spotted in the wee hours June 3 as it was limping along on a flat tire at Canal Street off of Lakeshore Drive, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Brunette was alone in the car and it appeared she was under the influence. She denied consuming alcohol but said she had taken Gabapentin, an anti-convulsive medication. Brunette agreed to take part in field sobriety exercises, but the deputy opted to halt the exercises out of concern for Brunette’s safety, due to her poor performance. She had an “unsteady gate” and was “swaying.” She refused to provide a breath sample and said she wanted a lawyer.