Kenneth Brown, age 77, of The Villages, Florida passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, September 5, 2023. Ken was born on May 23, 1946 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. He was the son of the late Donald and Winifred Brown. Ken graduated from East Pennsboro High School in 1964. In 1966 he married the love of his life, Bonnie Maxwell. They were married for 57 wonderful years.

Ken worked for the Pennsylvania Railroad. He was drafted in 1966 and entered the United States Army on May 17, 1966. He served 1 tour of duty in Vietnam as a U. S. Army Fire Specialist. After his military service, Ken and Bonnie created a life together in West Enola, Pennsylvania for 41 years before moving to The Villages.

In 1972, Ken joined the Pennsylvania State Police and honorably served for 21 years. Ken worked as a Patrol Trooper, he also spent 2 years riding motorcycles on the Pennsylvania Rodeo Team. He retired as a Sergeant. Upon his retirement from the State Police, Ken was a business owner of the Pennsylvania Mobile Drug and Alcohol Testing.

Ken loved Bonnie, his family, his dog Cookie, walking, playing cards, and Penn State Football (not necessarily in that order). For the past 6 years, he loved sunny Florida and riding in his golf cart. He will be especially remembered for his quick wit and humor. He will be best remembered as being the Greatest Pappy to his granddaughter and great-grandson and great-granddaughter.

Ken is survived by his loving wife Bonnie, his son Kenny and his wife Dina of Oxford, Florida, his granddaughter Megan Whalon and her husband Tim, great-grandson Kolton Esperson and great-granddaughter Eloise Whalon of Colorado, his brother Stuart Brown and wife Joan of Enola, PA, and many nieces and nephews. Ken was predeceased by his parents Donald and Winifred Brown, his sister Donna McBride and her husband Moe.

Services will be held at the Emmanuel United Methodist Church at 22 Salt Rd, Enola, PA 17025 on Friday, September 22, 2023. Visitation will be from 10 AM to 12 PM. Service from 12:00 to 1:00 PM. Burial will be at Fort Indiantown Gap Cemetery, Annville, PA at 2:00 PM.