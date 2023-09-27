77.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, September 27, 2023
type here...

Alligator lurking in the grass in The Villages

By Staff Report

This rather sleek-looking alligator was spotted lurking in the grass high above a pond in The Villages. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!

Alligator lurking in the grass in The Villages
Alligator lurking in the grass in The Villages

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

It’s cruel to send 90-year-old seniors to prison

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Winifred resident argues that it’s cruel to send 90-year-old seniors to prison.

Careless woman shouldn’t be suing The Villages

A Village of Rio Grande resident lashes out a woman suing The Villages after an accident. Read her Letter to the Editor.

We need mandatory driving tests for older drivers

A Village of Gilchrist resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says mandatory driving tests could have prevented some of the hit-and-run driving cases we’ve seen in The Villages.

We all have to be held accountable for our actions

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hadley resident says we all have to be held accountable for our actions.

Checking IDs varies by location

A Village of De La Vista North resident offers an observation about the checking of IDs. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos