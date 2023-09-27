Traffic stop leads to arrest of fugitive murder suspect from Pennsylvania

A traffic stop led to the arrest of a fugitive murder suspect from Pennsylvania.

The Lady Lake Police Department arrested 29-year-old Maurice T. Massey of Tamaqua, Pa. at about 4:30 a.m. Wednesday after he was pulled over for speeding.

Officers were monitoring traffic on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 near the southern end of the town when they noticed a white passenger vehicle going 51 miles per hour in a 40 mph zone.

Corporal Heather Couch conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle for exceeding the posted speed limit.

A routine license check revealed that the driver was wanted for second degree murder in Virginia. Massey was arrested without incident and was transported to the Lake County Jail.

“I’d like to commend our officers for their diligence and remind the community that even routine traffic stops can make a difference in the safety of our community,” said Police Chief Steve Hunt.