Eugene Barnhart

Eugene Lynn (Barney) Barnhart, 81, of The Villages, died Monday at The Villages Hospital.

Born in Columbus, Indiana, he moved to Camdenton, Missouri at a young age. Barney attended Shawnee Mission High School near Kansas City and graduated from Kansas University before joining the United States Air Force. He enjoyed piloting fast airplanes and served his country as a fighter pilot in Vietnam. Barney was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for his valor and cherished his career with the Air Force.

Survivors include Mary Ann Kober from The Villages, many nieces and nephews, and six brothers and sisters from Kansas.

Graveside services will be held at Everbreeze, the beloved family farm in Iola, Kansas.