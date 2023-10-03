Florence Lorene Washburn, 89, of Lady Lake, FL., passed away on September 27th, 2023 in Lady Lake, FL.

Lorene was born in Tulsa, OK. to Jesse A. and Iva P. Custer on March 1st, 1934. She went to school in Jenks, OK. Later she attended a Secretarial School in Tulsa, OK., where she graduated and worked for United States Pipe Foundry from 1958 to 1964 in Birmingham, AL. as secretary to Mr. Magill, company president, before moving to Mc Murray, PA., where she worked at McGraw Edison Power Systems Divison in Canonsburg, PA. for Fred Plank, president of the company. She married Oliver H. Washburn on February 7th, 1959 in Blount County, AL. and they began a wonderful life together.

Lorene was involved in EAA (Experimental Aircraft Association), Book Club, Love’s Landing Club, and many other activities. She also obtained her private pilot’s licence at the age of 70. Lorene was preceded in death by her spouse, Oliver H. Washburn (Ollie), daughter, Michelle Washburn, brothers, Elmer, Billy, Clarence, and Harvey Custer and parents, Jesse and Iva Custer.

Lorene is survived by three sons from a previous marriage, Ronnie Cody and wife, Vicki, David Cody and wife, Rhonda, and Mike Cody and wife, Leola (Lee), brother, Henry Custer and sisters, Pearletta McCurly and Linda Garrett and many Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, Great Great Grandchildren, Nieces and Nephews and Greats too numerous to mention!

Funeral service and viewing will be held 2:00-4:00 pm. Oct. 5th, 2023 at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home located at 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, FL. 32162