81.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, October 5, 2023
type here...

Subdivision with town homes planned on Rolling Acres Road

By Meta Minton

A new subdivision with town homes will be up for discussion Monday night before the Lady Lake Planning & Zoning Board.

The Lady Lake Reserve Subdivision proposes the construction of 69 single family homes and 42 town homes on property consisting of 24.75 acres.

This map shows the proposed location of the subdivision
This map shows the proposed location of the subdivision.

The property is located on the east side of Rolling Acres Road, one mile south of County Road 466. The subdivision would be located immediately south of the Southern Eagle Squadron RC Club off Rolling Acres Road.

This map shows where the subdvision would be built
This map shows where the subdivision would be built.

There would be four acres devoted to stormwater management areas and open space, and 2.82 acres for park and recreation areas. Overall density of the development is 4.48 dwelling units per acre. There are no wetlands on the property. All proposed roadways would be public and would be dedicated to the Town of Lady Lake. All proposed utilities are public and are to be dedicated to the Town of Lady Lake as well as the stormwater infrastructure within the right of way. The proposed stormwater retention pond and other stormwater infrastructure located in tracts will be maintained by the developer/homeowner’s association. All easements will be maintained by the homeowners association. All landscaping within the right of way internal to the development will be maintained by the Homeowners Association; all common areas and retention ponds shall be maintained by the homeowners association.

The property is owned by Carl A. Smith Trustee.

The planning board will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Lady Lake Town Hall.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Trump called our brave soldiers ‘suckers’ and ‘losers’

In a Letter to the Editor, a woman whose father fought at Okinawa describes the anger he felt when former President Trump described fallen soldiers as “suckers” and “losers.”

We pay a large sum for amenity fees

A Village of Dunedin resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says residents pay a large sum for amenity fees and pools should be reserved for residents and their guests.

Another fraudulent vote cast for Trump

A Village of Virginia Trace resident finds a certain irony in another local arrest for vote fraud by a Trumper. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Harold Schwartz would be ashamed!

A Village of Chatham resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that Harold Schwartz would be ashamed of huge increases being handed down to residents.

Why would veterans vote for Donald Trump?

A Village of Amelia resident cannot understand why any veterans would support former President Donald Trump. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos