Subdivision with town homes planned on Rolling Acres Road

A new subdivision with town homes will be up for discussion Monday night before the Lady Lake Planning & Zoning Board.

The Lady Lake Reserve Subdivision proposes the construction of 69 single family homes and 42 town homes on property consisting of 24.75 acres.

The property is located on the east side of Rolling Acres Road, one mile south of County Road 466. The subdivision would be located immediately south of the Southern Eagle Squadron RC Club off Rolling Acres Road.

There would be four acres devoted to stormwater management areas and open space, and 2.82 acres for park and recreation areas. Overall density of the development is 4.48 dwelling units per acre. There are no wetlands on the property. All proposed roadways would be public and would be dedicated to the Town of Lady Lake. All proposed utilities are public and are to be dedicated to the Town of Lady Lake as well as the stormwater infrastructure within the right of way. The proposed stormwater retention pond and other stormwater infrastructure located in tracts will be maintained by the developer/homeowner’s association. All easements will be maintained by the homeowners association. All landscaping within the right of way internal to the development will be maintained by the Homeowners Association; all common areas and retention ponds shall be maintained by the homeowners association.

The property is owned by Carl A. Smith Trustee.

The planning board will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Lady Lake Town Hall.