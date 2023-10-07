Ukraine needs our nation’s diplomacy and military support

To the Editor:

Our great country has over the years supported freedom-loving people against tyrants and rogue nations. President Franklin D. Roosevelt led our country to become the “arsenal of democracy” against the fascist’s states. President Truman had the Marshall plan to provide economic assistance to restore the economic infrastructure of postwar Europe to keep it from becoming a part of the Iron Curtain. President Reagan had the Reagan doctrine supported anticommunists resistance movements. President Bush led an international coalition which liberated Kuwait.

Mr. Putin’s allies and enablers are: Aleksandr Lukashenko of Belarus, Kim Jong Un of North Korea, Bashar Al-Assad of Syria, Ali Khamenei of Iran and Xi Jinping of China. None of whom are in fact friends of true freedom loving Americans. The free people of Ukraine need our nation’s diplomacy and military support and that of our allies so they can defend and liberate their country.

Andy Irber

Village of El Cortez