79.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, October 7, 2023
type here...

Ukraine needs our nation’s diplomacy and military support

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Our great country has over the years supported freedom-loving people against tyrants and rogue nations. President Franklin D. Roosevelt led our country to become the “arsenal of democracy” against the fascist’s states. President Truman had the Marshall plan to provide economic assistance to restore the economic infrastructure of postwar Europe to keep it from becoming a part of the Iron Curtain. President Reagan had the Reagan doctrine supported anticommunists resistance movements. President Bush led an international coalition which liberated Kuwait.
Mr. Putin’s allies and enablers are: Aleksandr Lukashenko of Belarus, Kim Jong Un of North Korea, Bashar Al-Assad of Syria, Ali Khamenei of Iran and Xi Jinping of China. None of whom are in fact friends of true freedom loving Americans. The free people of Ukraine need our nation’s diplomacy and military support and that of our allies so they can defend and liberate their country.

Andy Irber
Village of El Cortez

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

It’s too late to save Ednas’ food truck

A Village of St. James resident says it’s too late to save the food truck at Ednas’ and contends that bigger is not always better. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Thank you for supporting our pancake breakfast and golf tourney

The leader of the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1036 wants to thank all of those who supported their pancake breakfast and golf tournament.

Misinformation in Letter to the Editor about Trump

A Village of Osceola Hills resident wants to correct misinformation about President Trump in a previous Letter to the Editor.

Harold Schwartz would be proud of what the family has created!

A Village of Buttonwood resident responds to a previous letter writer who argued that Harold Schwartz would not be happy about what The Villages has become.

What we need is a heartless obnoxious SOB

A Village of Piedmont resident contends that what we need is a “heartless obnoxious SOB.” Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos