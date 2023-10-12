81.9 F
The Villages
Thursday, October 12, 2023
By Staff Report
Karen Greene died on October 4, 2023, at Cornerstone Hospice, following a long illness.

Karen was a wife, mother, and Grandmother. She was born August 20,1944 in Bronx, NYC. Karen attended Our Lady Of Mercy School and Saint Helena High School. She worked for Met Life in Manhattan. On May 1,1965 Karen married her husband, Murray. They were happily married for 58 years. Karen and Murray owned their own business together for 30 years, which was very popular in the small town of Ogdensburg, NJ. Karen was a volunteer with local schools, her town, and the NJ State Elks Association over a 40-year period. Karen was predeceased by her parents Bert and Peggy Schacht, sister Judy and Brother Larry. She leaves behind husband Murray, daughter Sharon and partner Lucy, son Ken and wife Lori, son Ed and wife Jackie, Grand Daughter Ashley and husband Brian, Grandson’s Matthew, Christian, Sam, RJ, Taylor, and Nick, special niece Barbara and husband Dave, children Chelsea, Kennedy, and Caeden.

There will be a Funeral Mass at Saint Timothy’s Catholic Church on Paige Place in The Villages on October 26, 2023, 8:30 am. In lieu of flowers please make donations in Karen’s name to Cornerstone Hospice.

