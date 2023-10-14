82.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, October 14, 2023
type here...

Convicted sex offender moves into villa near postal station in The Villages

By Staff Report
James Lee Ballard
James Lee Ballard

A sex offender convicted of molesting a child has moved into a villa near a postal station in The Villages.

James Lee Ballard, 57, on Oct. 6 registered an address at 2618 Botello Ave. which is near the postal station in the Village of Alhambra, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. He had previously been living in in the Placida Villas in the Village of Dunedin. He had registered that address on Sept. 1.

Ballard was arrested in 2019 in Alachua County after molesting a young boy who was in his Bible studies class. Ballard was accused of having oral sex with the boy, who was younger than 12 at the time. Ballard had worked as a substitute teacher and health clinic assistant for the Marion County School Board.

Ballard was convicted of two counts of lewd or lascivious conduct.

Ballard is driving a gray 2004 Ford truck, according to FDLE.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The second coming of the Holocaust has come!

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Dunedin resident warns that the second coming of the Holocaust has come.

Villagers are nitpicking too much

A Village of Citrus Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, worries that Villagers are nitpicking a little too much.

Why can’t young people fish in The Villages?

A mother, whose son was cited for fishing in The Villages, says the anti-fishing policy is silly and wrong. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Let’s dedicate staff to checking IDs at swimming pools

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Lynnhaven resident offers an idea for staffing and ID checking at the swimming pools.

Sharing Spanish Springs costs with the Developer not a bad idea

A Village of Fenney resident writes that sharing Spanish Springs improvement costs with the Developer is not a bad idea. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos