Could a roundabout be solution to traffic woes on Rolling Acres Road?

By Meta Minton

Could a roundabout be the solution to traffic woes on Rolling Acres Road?

The company behind the massive Hammock Oaks project appears to have enlisted another developer to bring a roundabout to Rolling Acres Road. It would be located about midway between County Road 466 and Lake Ella Road, and would offer entrances to the respective developments on the west and east sides of the roadway.

A Lake County official provided Villages-News.com with the design plans. However, Lake County, which owns Rolling Acres Road, has not yet signed off on the design.

This diagram, obtained from Lake County shows the propsed roundabout at Rolling Acres Road
This diagram, obtained from Lake County shows the proposed roundabout at Rolling Acres Road.

The Kolter Group is moving forward at a brisk pace on the development of land between Rolling Acres Road and Cherry Lake Road. The development will include 940 single-family homes, 330 multi-family apartment units and 216 town homes. There will also be 120,000-square-feet of commercial development, 3,000-square-feet of general office space and another 15,000-square-feet of medical offices. A new Walmart Neighborhood Market will be located near the corner of County Road 466 and Cherry Lake Road.

All of the development will bring even more traffic to Rolling Acres Road, which was long ago declared a “failing” road.

A Florida Highway Patrol investigator was at the scene of the crash in 2019 which shut down traffic on Rolling Acres Road.

Kolter has been hinting for months at a roundabout on Rolling Acres Road and now appears to have enlisted the allegiance of another developer bringing in a project called Lady Lake Reserve.

This diagram shows the proposed layout of Lady Lake Preserve
This diagram shows the proposed layout of Lady Lake Reserve.

Do you think a roundabout will help or hurt the already difficult traffic situation on Rolling Acres Road? Share your thoughts at letters@villages-news.com

