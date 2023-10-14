Could a roundabout be solution to traffic woes on Rolling Acres Road?

Could a roundabout be the solution to traffic woes on Rolling Acres Road?

The company behind the massive Hammock Oaks project appears to have enlisted another developer to bring a roundabout to Rolling Acres Road. It would be located about midway between County Road 466 and Lake Ella Road, and would offer entrances to the respective developments on the west and east sides of the roadway.

A Lake County official provided Villages-News.com with the design plans. However, Lake County, which owns Rolling Acres Road, has not yet signed off on the design.

The Kolter Group is moving forward at a brisk pace on the development of land between Rolling Acres Road and Cherry Lake Road. The development will include 940 single-family homes, 330 multi-family apartment units and 216 town homes. There will also be 120,000-square-feet of commercial development, 3,000-square-feet of general office space and another 15,000-square-feet of medical offices. A new Walmart Neighborhood Market will be located near the corner of County Road 466 and Cherry Lake Road.

All of the development will bring even more traffic to Rolling Acres Road, which was long ago declared a “failing” road.

Kolter has been hinting for months at a roundabout on Rolling Acres Road and now appears to have enlisted the allegiance of another developer bringing in a project called Lady Lake Reserve.

