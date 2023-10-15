Beth Alice Traylor passed away on October 13, 2023. She was 63.

She was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. After high school, Beth enlisted in the US Army for 2 years and was stationed in Germany. After the service, she completed her Associate degree at community college in Gainesville. After she graduated, she worked in landscaping for Camp Kanapaha for the Blind. Later, she moved to Coral Springs, Florida and worked in lawn care. She married Dennis Harmon in 1988 and had two children, Brenna Lee and Bonnie Grace. Her family lived in Largo, Florida until 1997, when they moved to Eustis, Florida and Beth started her business “Beth’s Lawn Care”. She was active in her church, providing Sunday dinners, and was always helping others any way she could.

Beth will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She is remembered by her husband, Dennis Harmon; daughters, Brenna Lee and Bonnie Grace; sister, Amy Tilt; mother, Barbara Traylor Carroll; and stepsister, Dotti Volgenau. She was preceded in death by her father, James Traylor, and sister, Meg Traylor Smith.

A memorial ceremony will be scheduled soon. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared on the tribute wall.