Sheriff’s office seeks community support for Kids, Cops and Christmas program

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is seeking community support for the Kids, Cops and Christmas program.

Each year, the sheriff’s office invites more than 350 children on a Saturday in December to the Walmart in Bushnell and to the Walmart in The Villages to shop with a deputy. Each child is given a $100 shopping limit.

The sheriff’s office also has families that are brought to its attention, by deputies, neighbors or friends who know that the parents are struggling to make ends meet and don’t have the means to purchase presents for their children. With funds donated to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office benevolent fund, they can reach out and help several other children beside the children that participate in the Kids, Cops & Christmas program. In total, about 800 children are helped each year.

You can help out by making a monetary donation, to the SCSO (Sumter County Sheriff’s Office) Benevolent Fund. Mail your donation to Sumter County Sheriff’s Annex Attn: Theresa Cooper 8033 E. CR 466 The Villages Florida 32162. Checks can be made out to SCSO Benevolent Fund. You can drop of your donation at the same location.