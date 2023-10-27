83 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, October 27, 2023
type here...

Yard worker with garage code arrested in theft of golf cart from snowbird 

By Staff Report
Michael Ludwick
Michael Ludwick

A yard worker armed with a garage code has been arrested in the theft of a golf cart from a snowbird.

The Del Webb Spruce Creek resident was up in Michigan and a neighbor was keeping an eye on the house in the Summerfield development when she spotted 66-year-old Michael William Ludwick of Summerfield in the garage, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The homeowner was contacted and said Ludwick, who had done yard work and sprinkler maintenance for the homeowner in the past, did not have permission to be in the garage. In addition, Ludwick took a golf cart from the garage and left his golf cart in the driveway.

Ludwick, who has a long criminal history, was arrested Thursday on charges of burglary and grand theft. He was booked at the Marion County Jail and released after posting $7,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Too many elderly people don’t know when it’s time to stop driving

A Village of Hacienda South resident says too many elderly people don't know when it's time to stop driving. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Lack of sidewalks in The Villages dangerous for elderly residents

A Village of De La Vista West resident contends the lack of sidewalks in The Villages is dangerous. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Letter writer obviously suffering from Islamophobia

A Village of Bradford resident, in a Letter to the Editor, responds to a previous letter writer’s display of “Islamophobia.”

Great to see friendliness on display in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Alhambra resident offers praise for efforts to bring a little joy to a woman and her son touched by tragedy in Minnesota.

Close all the Muslim mosques in America

A Village of Mira Mesa resident warns that we must shut down mosques in America. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos