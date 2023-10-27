Yard worker with garage code arrested in theft of golf cart from snowbird 

A yard worker armed with a garage code has been arrested in the theft of a golf cart from a snowbird.

The Del Webb Spruce Creek resident was up in Michigan and a neighbor was keeping an eye on the house in the Summerfield development when she spotted 66-year-old Michael William Ludwick of Summerfield in the garage, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The homeowner was contacted and said Ludwick, who had done yard work and sprinkler maintenance for the homeowner in the past, did not have permission to be in the garage. In addition, Ludwick took a golf cart from the garage and left his golf cart in the driveway.

Ludwick, who has a long criminal history, was arrested Thursday on charges of burglary and grand theft. He was booked at the Marion County Jail and released after posting $7,000 bond.