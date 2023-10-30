84.8 F
The Villages
Monday, October 30, 2023
Homeless man with drugs arrested in bank parking lot in The Villages

By Staff Report
Aaron James Donaldson
A homeless man with drugs was arrested in a bank parking lot in The Villages.

An officer noticed a vehicle parked at about 5:30 a.m. Friday at Truist Bank at 101 La Grande Blvd. on the Historic Side of The Villages, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The bank was closed, so the officer approached the vehicle and saw 38-year-old Aaron James Donaldson passed out in the driver’s seat. A prescription pill bottle was also spotted in the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle was conducted and the prescription pill bottle was found to contain two small plastic bags. One bag contained fentanyl and the other contained methamphetamine. Donald was also found to be in possession of a glass pipe and two straws.

He was arrested on felony charges of drug possession and a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $5,000 bond.

