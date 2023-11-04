67.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, November 4, 2023
type here...

Army sergeants put on dancing shoes to raise money for Villages Honor Flight

By David Towns

More than 200 Villagers packed the Lake Miona Recreation Center for a dance to benefit Villages Honor Flight program.

The crowd danced to the music of the local band, 3 For The Road+ 1 until after 9 p.m. Villager Donna Frances kicked off the music with a rendition of “God Bless America,” which brought the crowd to its feet.

The audience applauded the veterans in attendance and gave a warm reception to two active duty soldiers who came to The Villages from Ocala to aid in the fundraising event. Sergeant First Class Laura Mboup and Staff Sergeant Jason Rogers are Army recruiters stationed in Ocala. Sergeant Mboup said they were there to dance with Villagers if they donated to Villages Honor Flight. Both soldiers were kept busy on the dance floor, setting a fund-raising record.

Nadine Landis, left, and Sam Landis, in back, organized the event which featured opportunities to dance with Staff Sergeant Jason Rogers Sergeant First Class Laura Mboup
Nadine Landis, left, and Sam Landis, in back, organized the event which featured opportunities to dance with Staff Sergeant Jason Rogers Sergeant First Class Laura Mboup.

Villagers Nadine and Sam Landis helped organize the sold out dance. Last year, the dance raised $5,000 and Nadine was happy to report that the dance raised $5,700 dollars this year.

“Twenty-four local businesses and restaurants provided prizes which were really popular with the crowd,” she said.

Nadine and Sam are no strangers to putting on dances to help local charities. They helped put on eight dances for the Sumter County Sheriff’s Kids, Cops and Christmas program and have helped several charities since moving to The Villages 16 years ago.

Sumter County Sheriff’s Captain Robert Siemer had the first dance with Sgt. Laura Mboup
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Captain Robert Siemer had the first dance with Sgt. Laura Mboup.

Captain Robert Siemer of the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office was present. When the Landis put on the Christmas Fundraising dance for the sheriffs program Captain Siemer helped raise money by dancing with the Villagers for donations. He was the first to donate to dance with Sergeant Mboup.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Response to letter about abortion and STDs

A Village of Pine Hills reader responds to a previous Letter to the Editor about abortion and STDs.

Testing requirements for elderly drivers

A Lady Lake resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers her thoughts on driving tests for elderly residents.

Don’t patio villas and courtyard villa drain the same?

A Village of Sabal Chase resident is confused about drainage as it relates to courtyard and patio villas. Read his Letter to the Editor.

I would be really upset if I bought a home and found it was not in compliance

A Village of Sanibel resident says she would be really upset if she bought a home and found it was not in compliance. Read her Letter to the Editor.

You can fly a Trump flag but can’t display a pro-Israel sign

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pine Ridge resident says it doesn’t make sense that you cannot post a sign to support Israel, but you can fly a flag to show support for Donald Trump.

Photos