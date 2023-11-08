Mother alligator keeping watching over babies in The Villages

This mother alligator was keeping careful watch over her babies as they caught some sun in the Villages. Thanks to Ronnie Clark for sharing!
Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
This mother alligator was keeping careful watch over her babies as they caught some sun in the Villages. Thanks to Ronnie Clark for sharing!
Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Our site uses cookies. By continuing to use our site, you are agreeing to our cookie privacy policy.