Villager accuses State Farm of nonpayment over Hurricane Ian damages

A Village of Duval resident has filed a lawsuit against his homeowner’s insurance provider, accusing the company of not covering costs that he allegedly incurred as a result of fixing damage caused by Hurricane Ian.

Joseph Hudacky filed the lawsuit against State Farm Florida Insurance Company in the fifth judicial circuit court of Sumter County on Oct. 30.

Hudacky claims that he obtained homeowners insurance through State Farm for the property at 1551 Hollyberry Place in the Village of Duval.

Hudacky alleges that on September 28, 2022, his property sustained “direct physical damage” caused by Hurricane Ian. He claims his property “sustained damages” that required “reasonable, related and/or necessary repairs and replacements, as well as appropriate cleaning and other remedial measures,” according to the complaint.

Hudacky claims that he filed a claim with State Farm and was assigned a claim number “to identify the loss reported.” Hudacky says he gave the insurance company “and its agents” access to “inspect the insured property,” according to the complaint.

Hudacky alleges that the company has “failed to establish that it had reasonable proof that it was not responsible” for the payment of the damages to his home. He claims the company “has failed to pay the requested amounts for repairs” and is in breach of its contract with him.

Hudacky is seeking damages “in excess of $50,000, exclusive of attorney fees, costs, and interest,” according to the complaint.

Hudacky is one of several Villagers who have filed lawsuits against insurance companies alleging a lack of reimbursement for damages caused by hurricanes.

A Village of Virginia Trace couple filed suit against Castle Key Indemnity Company, a subsidiary of Allstate Insurance, for costs from fixing damage caused by Hurricane Ian that were allegedly not covered.

A Village of Hadley couple sued the insurance arm of AAA for not paying for “physical damage” that their home allegedly sustained during Hurricane Ian.

A Village of Ponderosa resident made similar claims about alleged damages caused by Hurricane Nicole in a lawsuit filed against the Auto Club Insurance Company of Florida.