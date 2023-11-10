Villager’s personal journey leads him back to role in ‘Fiddler on the Roof’

The role of Tevye has always been personal for Bill Krone. Ten years ago, he played the lead role in “Fiddler on the Roof,” in The Villages.

Last week, Krone was in Egypt on vacation and found himself in the Mideast during Israel’s war with Hamas. But Krone’s emotional state wasn’t about fear. He was yearning to get back home and rediscover the heart and soul of Tevye.

“It means so much to me because it’s part of my family background. I identify with this role and this man,” said Krone, who returned to The Villages on Nov. 5. He will star in The Villages Musical Theater production of “Fiddler,” March 18-20 in Savannah Center.

Like Tevye, Krone’s grandfather had to leave Russia in the early 1900s. The Russians were persecuting the Jews.

His grandfather died in 1947, but the story of his journey to America was told to future generations.

“My father would tell me what happened to my grandfather,” said Krone, who shares the same name –Bill Krone – as his grandfather.

“The Russians were at war and they used young Jewish men as canon fodder. My grandfather had already served, and he wanted to leave, and come to America.”

For Jews, history has a way of repeating itself, especially when it comes to anti-Semitism, persecution, tradition, families and faith.

Those issues are all part of “Fiddler on the Roof,” which debuted on Broadway in 1964, and made it to the movie screen in 1971. It was based on the writings of Jewish author Sholem Aleichem.

The musical runs the gamut of emotions in the small Jewish village of Anatevka, which would now be part of Ukraine.

It features weddings, romances, births, deaths, anniversaries and the routine of life. Tevye with his wife (played by Billie Thatcher), and five daughters, is a dairyman by trade and philosopher by heart. He regularly holds a running conversation with God.

All that comes to an end when the Russian government holds a pogrom – which has been defined as “an organized massacre of a particular ethnic group.” It was “common in Russia and Eastern Europe during the late 19th and early 20th century.”

And on October 7 of this year, Hamas terrorists massacred and slaughtered nearly 1400 Jews, including women, babies and the elderly. Israel responded by brutally attacking and bombing the Gaza strip, home to Hamas as well as tens of thousands of innocent Palestinians.

“It such a tragedy,” Krone said. He and his wife, Martie, had booked their two-week vacation a year ago. They talked about what happened on Oct. 7, and after being assured by the travel agency that Egypt was safe, decided to go on Oct. 25.

“There was security everywhere,” Krone said. “Israel has long been at peace with Egypt. We were nervous at first, but with the security, we felt normal.”

The current war, however, has given “Fiddler…” a renewed poignancy for Jews.

“This musical is about my heritage and my people,” said Carol Greenfield, who directs the production. “I’m proud to be a part of it.”

Ironically, Greenfield directed the same play 10 years ago, which also featured Krone and Thatcher in the lead roles.

“It means more now than ever,” Greenfield said.

Bruce Greenberger shares that view. His wife, Lynne Greenberger is the choreographer for the show.

“Sometimes, it’s hard to put into perspective what ‘Fiddler’ means after Oct. 7,” Bruce Greenberger said. “You have to look at history.”

He mentioned the pogroms in the last century and also what happened during the Holocaust in Germany and Eastern Europe.

“After World War II, Israel wanted to make sure it would never happen again,” Bruce Greenberger said. “This play shows the resilience of the Jewish people and what they’ve gone through and how they go on.”

Today, he added, life can be “still perilous” for Jews. Greenberger noted the increased anti-Semitic violence and words in America and on college campuses.

Greenberger noted he is against discrimination and violence against “Jews, Muslims or anybody else.” But he added, “Jews have always been the minority, subject to the majority. Jewish people get blamed all the time.”

Despite all that, he adds you don’t have to be Jewish to appreciate “Fiddler.”

“It has universal themes that cross all cultures and faiths,” he said. “For non-Jews who see this play, it will help them understand the Jewish community.”

The reason is simple but compelling, Greenberger said.

“It gives you a feeling of what it means to be a Jew, especially being a Jew in hard times.”

It will take more than hard times or terrorist attacks to stop Jewish people from living their faith and beliefs.

“No matter what happens to us,” Greenberger said, “we keep our traditions alive.”

Tony Violanti covers music and entertainment for Villages-News.com. He was inducted into The Buffalo Music Hall of Fame as a music journalist.