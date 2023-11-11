Eileen Zita Phillips

December 26, 1933 – November 2, 2023

Eileen Zita Phillips, 89, of Lady Lake, FL passed away on November 2nd, 2023 under the care of Mission Oaks Assisted Living in Oxford. She was born to the late Jeremiah J. and Anna M. (O’Malley) McKenna on December of 1933 in Bronx, NY.

She enjoyed her family, her neighbors, taking car trips, and watching sports on TV.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in passing by her late husband, John, in 2005 and by her siblings, Thomas and Patrick McKenna and Kathleen Shannon. Those left to cherish her memory are her children, John Phillips (Geraldine) of Lady Lake, FL and Patricia Hoenninger (late Richard) of New Fairfield, CT; her grandchild, Christopher Hoenninger; and her siblings, Jerry McKenna and Nora Briel.

A Celebration of Life will take place on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 11:00am, Beyers Funeral Home of Lady Lake, FL. Eileen will be laid to rest at Florida National Cemetery at 1:00pm, where a Columbarium service will take place, alongside her beloved husband, John. Arrangements are entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home, Lady Lake, FL.