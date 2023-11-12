66.3 F
The Villages
Sunday, November 12, 2023
State asked to provide $4.1 million for ‘high priority’ resurfacing of County Road 466 

By Meta Minton

The state has been asked to provide $4.1 million for the “high priority” resurfacing of County Road 466 in The Villages.

State Sen. Blaise Ingoglia made the funding request on Nov. 6 from the Department of Transportation.

He said 23,000 vehicles per day are traveling on County Road 466 between Morse Boulevard and Buena Vista Boulevard.

“The purpose of the requested funds is to improve the poor conditions of a roadway that lies within the heart of the largest age-restricted development in the world with disadvantaged citizens in surrounding areas that are low income and burdened in housing, health, and climate change,” Ingoglia said in his funding request.

State Rep. John Temple, R-Oxford, has submitted a similar request in the Florida House.

Both called it a “high priority” project.

They said the mill and overlay work will provide a much smoother riding surface.

Sumter County Commission Chairman Craig Estep also added a letter of support to the request.

The work would start Oct. 1, 2024 and be completed Jan. 31, 2025.

