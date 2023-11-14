Banned shopper with fentanyl tucked in bra arrested at Walmart

A woman who was banned from shopping at the Walmart in Summerfield is in trouble after fentanyl was found tucked in her bra.

April Huff, 33, of Fruitland Park, was at the store Friday when she was suspected of shoplifting, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. She had been issued a trespass warning on Oct. 25, prohibiting her from returning to the store.

The deputy took Huff to the Marion County Jail and asked if she had any contraband items. She admitted she had some aluminum foil with the residue of heroin and a smoking device with a similar residue. Huff said the items were in her bra. The deputy removed them from Huff’s bra.

However, when she was undressing at the jail while being booked, a detention deputy noticed Huff “was taking an extremely long time to remove her bra,” according to the report. The detention deputy entered the changing room and noticed Huff was holding something in her hand. It was a plastic bag that contained a white powdery substance that tested positive for fentanyl.

The Rhode Island native is facing charges of smuggling contraband into a detention facility, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia as well as a charge of trespassing, for the unwelcome appearance at Walmart. She was booked at the jail on $14,000 bond.