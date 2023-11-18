Villager who tuned out lady friend poised to avoid prosecution

A Villager who tuned out his lady friend by turning down is hearing aid is poised to avoid prosecution on a domestic battery charge.

Alfred Stern Himmelright, 71, who lives in the Allandale Villas in the Village of Duval, was arrested on Aug. 6 on a charge of domestic battery.

Himmelright appeared this past week in Sumter County Court and was allowed to enter into a pre-trial intervention contact which could pave the way for the dismissal of the charge. He must complete a batterer’s intervention program, pay court costs and may only have phone contact with the woman, during a 12-month period.

A woman who lives in the home said she and Himmelright were arguing when he “turned his hearing devices off and began to look around and ignore her,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The woman had “so much rage” she took Himmelright’s shoes off and threw them to another side of the room. She retrieved the shoes and returned them to Himmelright, but the argument resumed. She claimed Himmelright threw the shoes at her and hit her in the head.

A judge on Aug. 25 agreed to give Himmelright permission to have phone contact with the woman. That provision is staying in place during the term of the PTI contract.