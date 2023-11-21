80.4 F
The Villages
Tuesday, November 21, 2023
Gilman Dumais

By Staff Report

Gilman Dumais, 95, passed away on November 18th at his home in Oxford, FL. The sons of Hector and Annie (Bouchard) of Grand Isle, ME, born in Grand Isle, ME on October 5th, 1928.

He was a 3-degree member of Knights of Columbus. He worked for Uniroyal in Naugatuck, CT for 21 years.

Gil is survived by his loving wife Joan (Bouchard) of 15 years. Sons, Donald – Richard (Dec) David and daughter Cynthia (Dec). Predeceased by siblings, Hectorine (Lavertue), Irene (Pelletier), Valier Alvin – Viola (Thimble) Albert. Five grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

