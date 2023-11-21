Underage pair arrested with stolen gun, marijuana and booze in The Villages

Two underage occupants of a speeding car were arrested with a stolen gun, marijuana and booze at a shopping plaza in The Villages.

A blue 2015 Nissan Altima was traveling westbound on State Road 44 in the wee hours Tuesday when it was caught on radar traveling 82 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A traffic stop was initiated in the parking lot of Lake Deaton Plaza.

When the deputy approached the vehicle, the odor of marijuana was detected.

The driver was identified as 18-year-old Lexy Renee Mason of Anthony. A bottle of Remy Martin Cognac Fine Champagne was found on the floorboard. There was a cup next to the driver’s seat and it appeared the cup held liquor from the bottle.

The front seat passenger was identified as 20-year-old Jamarion James Johnson of Ocala.

A black Springfield .45-caliber firearm with 13 rounds in the magazine was found under the front passenger seat where he had been sitting. The gun had been reported stolen in Marion County.

There were three large vacuum-sealed bags containing marijuana in the glove compartment. A scale along with $3,117 in cash were found in the vehicle’s center console. The marijuana weighed in at 138.3 grams. Johnson said the cash belonged to him and claimed he’d earned it at work.

Johnson was arrested on charges of theft, possession of a firearm during a felony, felony possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $20,000 bond.

Mason was arrested on a charge of underage possession of liquor and ticketed on charges of open container, speeding and expired registration. She was booked at the jail on $500 bond.