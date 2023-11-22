Lost lady drives California convertible through roundabout on golf cart path

A lost lady drove a California convertible through a roundabout on a golf cart path Wednesday afternoon in The Villages.

The dark colored Ford Mustang was eastbound at about 3 p.m. when it entered the multi-modal path that parallels County Road 466 near Laurel Manor Recreation Center.

The car was making its way around the roundabout when a Good Samaritan on a bicycle tried to stop the woman driver. She rolled down the window.

“It’s OK, they told me what I was doing wrong,” she called out to the bicyclist. The driver was apparently referring to a man in golf cart a short distance back who had tried to give some guidance to the errant motorist.

The car, which had California license plates, made its way back to County Road 466.