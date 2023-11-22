66.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, November 22, 2023
type here...

Lost lady drives California convertible through roundabout on golf cart path

By David Towns

A lost lady drove a California convertible through a roundabout on a golf cart path Wednesday afternoon in The Villages.

The dark colored Ford Mustang was eastbound at about 3 p.m. when it entered the multi-modal path that parallels County Road 466 near Laurel Manor Recreation Center.

A woman in a Ford Mustang convertible drove onto the golf cart path and aroud the roundabout.
A woman in a Ford Mustang convertible drove onto the golf cart path and around the roundabout.

The car was making its way around the roundabout when a Good Samaritan on a bicycle tried to stop the woman driver. She rolled down the window.

“It’s OK, they told me what I was doing wrong,” she called out to the bicyclist. The driver was apparently referring to a man in golf cart a short distance back who had tried to give some guidance to the errant motorist.

The car, which had California license plates, made its way back to County Road 466.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Residents are paying for another Band-Aid on golf cart path

A Village of Polo Ridge resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers his thoughts on repairs to a section of the multi-modal path.

Response to letter ‘setting the record straight on golf cart right of way’

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Virginia Trace resident dives into the debate over the right of way when it comes to golf carts.

He’s the definition of a brainwashed MAGA cult member

A Lady Lake reader, in a Letter to the Editor, points to a Villager who is “the definition of a brainwashed MAGA cult member.”

What is the big deal with anonymous complaints?

What is the big deal with anonymous complaints? A Haciendas of Mission Hills resident has an answer.

Answer to Trump wanting to be a dictator

A Village of Osceola Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, defends former President Trump after another letter writer claimed Trump simply wants to be a dictator.

Photos