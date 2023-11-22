74.6 F
The Villages
Wednesday, November 22, 2023
Practice food safety throughout holiday season

By Villages-News Editorial

As we gather for the holiday season, it’s important to remember to practice food safety.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers the following tips:

  • Separate raw meat, chicken and other poultry, seafood, and eggs from foods that won’t be cooked.
  • Use a food thermometer to make sure foods are cooked to a temperature hot enough to kill germs.
  • Germs that can make you sick grow quickly when food is in the “Danger Zone,” between 40°F and 140°F.
  • Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours of cooking. Divide leftovers into smaller portions to cool faster.

Gathering friends and family is fun, but beware of uninvited party guests. Foodborne germs can crash your buffet and make people sick with food poisoning. When cooking, preparing, or serving food for large groups, follow these steps to keep food safe.

