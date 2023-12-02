69.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, December 2, 2023
type here...

87-year-old Villager to lose driver’s license after DUI arrest at restaurant

By Staff Report
Donald Sherman Evans
Donald Sherman Evans

An 87-year-old Villager will lose his driver’s license as the result of a drunk driving arrest at a restaurant.

Donald Sherman Evans of the Village of Belle Aire pleaded no contest Tuesday in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. He will lose his driver’s license for six months, has been placed on probation for one year and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.

Evans was arrested May 3 by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies after they responded to Naldo’s Mexican Kitchen at Southern Trace Plaza where they found Evans sitting in his red 2016 Toyota Prius. When the Illinois native got out of the car, he struggled to maintain his balance, according to an arrest report. He was “slurring heavily” and deputies detected the “odor of an alcoholic beverage” on his breath. He was “uncooperative and belligerent” and made “several derogatory statements” toward a deputy.

Evans, who purchased his home in The Villages in 2001, refused to take part in field sobriety exercises and refused to provide a breath sample.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Why is there such blind support for Donald Trump?

A Village of Sanibel resident writes that he does not understand the blind support for Donald Trump. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Most of the e-bike riders are pedaling

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hawkins resident contends that most of the e-bike riders are pedaling.

I vote for a country led by Trump

A Village of Piedmont resident responds to a Letter to the Editor in which Plato was quoted. Read his response.

People using golf carts to walk their dogs

A Village of Calumet Grove resident offers a friendly reminder about keeping control of your pets. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Trump’s lack of respect for military can be traced back to his draft dodging

A Summerfield resident contends that former President Trump’s lack of respect for the military can be traced back to his draft dodging.

Photos