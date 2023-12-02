87-year-old Villager to lose driver’s license after DUI arrest at restaurant

An 87-year-old Villager will lose his driver’s license as the result of a drunk driving arrest at a restaurant.

Donald Sherman Evans of the Village of Belle Aire pleaded no contest Tuesday in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. He will lose his driver’s license for six months, has been placed on probation for one year and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.

Evans was arrested May 3 by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies after they responded to Naldo’s Mexican Kitchen at Southern Trace Plaza where they found Evans sitting in his red 2016 Toyota Prius. When the Illinois native got out of the car, he struggled to maintain his balance, according to an arrest report. He was “slurring heavily” and deputies detected the “odor of an alcoholic beverage” on his breath. He was “uncooperative and belligerent” and made “several derogatory statements” toward a deputy.

Evans, who purchased his home in The Villages in 2001, refused to take part in field sobriety exercises and refused to provide a breath sample.