Georgia fugitive arrested shortly after registering as sex offender in The Villages

A Georgia fugitive was arrested shortly after registering as a sex offender in The Villages.

Earl Vernon Cash Jr., 45, on Friday registered an address at 3164 Hatch Lane in the Village of Polo Ridge, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Later that same day, he was arrested on a warrant charging him with violating his probation in Georgia. He was being held without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

He was convicted in 2015 in Columbia County, Georgia on charges of child molestation and sexual battery involving a child under the age of 16. He was paroled in 2019 from the Georgia Department of Corrections. He remains on probation.

Cash was convicted in 2021 of failure to register as a sex offender in Sumter County.