Not enough oversight or regulation of golf carts

To the Editor:

After reading another letter on the excessive speed and ways to consider curtailing speeding, there is another group of tragic accidents not being addressed. Of course, it’s reported and nothing else. I recently lost a loved one after they were struck by a golf cart. Retailers have accommodated the idea that you can go anywhere on a golf cart and we will provide parking, paths and sanctuary from all responsibility and accountability. Statistics show in an eight-year period that over 875 golf cart accidents were reported. Life changing injuries and even death are a result of these accidents.

It’s made convenient by state, county and local municipalities such as The Villages, Summerfield and Lady Lake, when such ridiculous allowances are made that allow the carnage to continue.

Allowing a motorized vehicle (golf carts) to be operated on streets with no requirement for valid driver license except for the young, to require no insurance to be maintained, to allow folks to continue to operate such vehicles with physical maladies which prevent the safe operation of these vehicles is a complete lack of interest in protecting the public at large.

Law enforcement’s hands are tied until we stand and demand that laws are made to cover all vehicles. The age of entitlement, reckless behavior and outright disregard for fellow citizens must come to an end.

nationwide, big-name retailers who reap the big bucks from citizens can and should sign letters that allow for police to cite offenders on their property. HOA fees should contain a portion designated to provide independent law enforcement in these areas. Until then, if you have parents or loved ones living in these communities, be prepared for the call one day that tells you, as they were enjoying their golden years, someone robbed them of the actual fulfillment of their life and their hard work to enjoy it one day. All because, no-one would tell somebody, you still have to obey rules and respect one another’s safety.

Tory Gee

Ocala/Spruce Creek