Mary Rita Rocci

Mary Rita (Farwick) Rocci, 78, of The Villages, FL was called home by our Lord on Friday, December 1, 2023. The beautiful daughter of Joseph and Grace (Riley) Farwick was born April 10, 1945 in Canton, Ohio. Mary graduated from Timken High School, where she met the love of her life, James Rocci.

Jim and Mary were married for 60 years and blessed with four children: Robert, James, Christina, and Tiffani. Mary was a loving mother, who also worked alongside her husband to help grow and manage their family business, the Rocci Insurance Agency in Louisville, Ohio.

Mary was passionate about music and had a natural gift to sing soprano. She performed in high school musicals, sang in the church choir, was a cantor for the Catholic Church, and a member of the Canton Symphony Chorus.

Mary loved being a Nana. She adored her seven grandchildren and great grandchild. She smothered them with hugs and showered them with gifts. She took great joy in decorating and making every holiday perfect. She wasn’t Italian, but she could cook like one. She took pride in her German-Irish heritage.

Mary was a selfless servant, who humbly donated to nonprofits. Her heart was full when she was giving, and she will be remembered for her kindheartedness.

After Jim and Mary retired to The Villages, FL, they became parishioners at St. Timothy’s Catholic Church, joined The Villages Ohio Buckeye Club, and enjoyed endless activities including golf. They were surrounded by wonderful neighbors, who were like family.

Mary was preceded in death by her beloved husband James Rocci on August 1, 2023, her parents, brothers, William, Joseph, Raymond, and Robert and sister, Joann (Farwick) Siber. She is survived by her sisters Patricia (Farwick) Miller-Wagner and Veronica (Farwick) Romer, her sons Robert (Marty) Rocci, James A.Rocci II (Leah), her daughters Christina Rocci (Cliff Parson), Tiffani (Josh) Easton, seven grandchildren: Ashley (Matt) Blakney, Alaina Rocci, Nick Rocci, Seth Schneider, Luke Schneider, Evan Easton, and Abigail Easton, one great-grand daughter: Sophia Blakney.

A Catholic Mass will be held on Saturday, December 16, 2023, at 10:00am at St. Louis Catholic Church, 300 N Chapel St, Louisville, OH. Following mass, Mary will be escorted and reunited with her husband at their final resting place, Calvary Cemetery, 3469 Lincoln Way E, Massillon, OH. Following the burial, family and friends are invited to join the family for lunch.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the American Heart Association or the Dementia Society of America.

Our family extends a heartfelt THANK YOU to the staff at Homeplace of New Bern, Gentiva Hospice Services, Mary’s team of companions, and the professional staff at Munden Funeral Home of Morehead City, NC and Rossi Family Funeral Home of Canton, OH.

Mary, Mom, Nana, May the road rise to meet you. May the wind be always at your back. May the sunshine warm upon your face; and the rains fall soft upon your fields and until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of His hand.

We love you more!