Speeders need to slow down and obey the law

To the Editor:

In response to Mr. Pendergast’s comments that speed cameras should not be allowed. So can I assume that golf carts that had their speed enhanced and passing other golf carts while traveling in a vehicle lane should be allowed? Can I assume that it is OK for vehicles on County Road 466 and County Road 466A travel at a high rate of speed to pass a changing light endangering other motorists? Can I assume that is OK for golf carts and vehicles to pass through stop signs without even slowing down? The majority of everyone here is retired, so what is the rush? Slow down and obey all the traffic regulations and cameras won’t be needed.

Michael Race

Village of Buttonwood