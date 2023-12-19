55.5 F
The Villages
Tuesday, December 19, 2023
Speed cameras are a horrible idea

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Having lived in a large community where the speed cameras were used and a revolt got them all removed, I think using them here is a horrible idea!

Jim Pendergast
Village of Mallory Square

 

Letters to the Editor

